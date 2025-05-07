SP backs government on counter-terrorism efforts: Akhilesh Yadav urges united stand, seeks review of Agniveer Scheme

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday reiterated that his party has always supported the government in its efforts to eliminate terrorism.

Speaking to media persons in Lucknow, Yadav urged citizens to remain vigilant for the safety of the nation’s borders, emphasizing that there should be no room for error when it comes to national security.

“We have full faith in our armed forces, and we can say with confidence that we are safe today because of their sacrifices,” he said.

He further asserted that military action should target the root of terrorism, stating, “If the roots are destroyed, the branches will wither on their own.”

The SP president also informed that the government is expected to convene an all-party meeting soon to brief political leaders about Operation Sindoor.

He added that senior SP leader Prof Ram Gopal Yadav would represent the party at the meeting, where SP plans to suggest that the government scrap the Agniveer scheme and revert to the traditional method of soldier recruitment.