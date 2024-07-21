South Asian University set to launch centre on climate change in Delhi

In a significant move to address the pressing issue of climate change, the South Asian University (SAU) is setting up an Interdisciplinary Centre on Climate Change, Green Transition, and Sustainability, at its Maidan Garhi campus in the national capital.

The centre, announced by SAU President Prof KK Aggarwal, aims to tackle the severe impacts of climate change in the South Asian region, including biodiversity loss, human health risks, and livelihood threats, an official statement said on Sunday.

The South Asian region’s fragile ecosystem necessitates a dedicated centre to address these critical issues, said Prof Aggarwal.

Advertisement

“Our goal is to build knowledge networks and bring together academics, policymakers, practitioners, thought leaders, and change-makers to find innovative solutions,” he added.

The centre will focus on energy transition, sustainability, and climate resilience, with plans to establish similar centers in AI, landslides, cyclones, and fisheries.

The first meeting of the proposed centre was held on Sunday, attended by experts from various fields.

At the meeting Ambassador Anup Mudgal, Former India High Commissioner to Mauritius, emphasized the need for the Global South to develop its own solutions to climate change.

Prof Pooran Chandra Pandey, the chair of the centre’s committee, made a detailed presentation on the proposed centre delving into the operational model, funding patterns, activities and initiatives that will be undertaken by the centre, among others.

He also shared his perspective answering why the university is an apt location for the centre.

The experts and special invitees also presented their perspectives about the centre including its nomenclature, operational model, integration of technology, learning from best practices, attracting talents, possible collaborations and activities.

The University is a unique university, jointly established by the governments of the eight SAARC nations. About half the students in SAU are from India while the remaining half is from the rest of the SAARC countries.

South Asian University is an international university established, funded and maintained by the governments of the eight member states of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) which are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. SAU started its operations in the academic year 2010.

The university offers Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD programmes in seven areas of studies that include Economics, Computer Science, Biotechnology, International Relations, Legal Studies, Mathematics and Sociology.

SAU attracts students from all over South Asia, and its degrees are recognized by all the eight SAARC countries.