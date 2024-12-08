South Asian University expanding its reach through online programmes

The South Asian University (SAU), Delhi is expanding its reach by bringing transformative educational experiences to students around the globe through its online programmes.

Embodying its theme of “Knowledge Without Borders”, the university is making a stride by launching a range of online learning opportunities.

As part of its commitment to accessible and high-quality education, the SAU announced the launch of a new MS in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence.

This innovative programme is thoughtfully designed to equip students with advanced skills in data science and artificial intelligence — a field that is at the forefront of technological progress and poised to shape the world of tomorrow.

In addition to the MS programme, the university is introducing a series of short-term courses that cater to a wide array of academic and professional interests.

These courses include Communication Design and Graphics, Theatrical Arts and Acting Techniques, Vocal Music and the Art of Singing, Fashion Design, Modeling, and Styling, which provides insights into the dynamic world of fashion and personal presentation.

Each programme is crafted with care, aiming to foster talent, encourage innovation, and meet the diverse aspirations of students and professionals alike.

Prof K K Aggarwal, President at the SAU, said, “In a rapidly changing world, online education offers a transformative opportunity to expand the reach of quality learning. This is precisely why we are launching these online programs to connect with students who may not have been able to join us on campus, enabling them to acquire knowledge and skills, no matter where they are.”

The president said this move of the SAU is aligned with the growing demand for accessible, flexible learning solutions that empower students to balance their academic pursuits with personal and professional commitments.

Aggarwal said the MS programme will offer in-depth knowledge and expertise in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, while the short-term programs will focus on a variety of disciplines, providing learners with the skills and credentials necessary for career advancement or personal growth.

“With our online programs, we aim to break down the barriers of traditional education and offer a path for individuals to enhance their careers and enrich their lives,” said Prof Pankaj Jain, Vice President of SAU.

Dr. Jagdish Chand Bansal, in-charge, SAU-Virtual Campus at the SAU, said, “At SAU we believe that true innovation begins with uncompromising quality and a focus on fostering global talent. This programme embodies that vision.”