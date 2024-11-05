Soren chopper delay: BJP says looking at its definite defeat, JMM is making excuses

Taking potshots at the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on its chopper delay complaint to the President, the BJP Tuesday said Chief Minister Hemant Soren has understood that his party is going to lose the state assembly elections, so he is making excuses.

JMM has sought President’s intervention after Soren’s chopper take-off was delayed in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security.

Assam CM & BJP’s co-incharge for the state elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Ranchi that everyone knows about the rules that when PM travels, security arrangements are made for him and air traffic is blocked for half an hour.

“PM is the highest office-bearer of the country. When he comes, security arrangements are made for him and air traffic is blocked for half an hour. Everyone knows of these rules. So, in Assam too, if there is an election event by the PM, we conduct our own event at some other place that day. The PM’s itinerary is not confidential. It is shared with the CMO too. Everyone makes their schedule accordingly. If Hemant Soren wants to make the PM’s security issue a political issue, then think how nervous he is…He has understood that he is going to lose…So, he is making excuses.”

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said when the PM visits an area, he has a flying protocol, decisions are taken as per that.

He said, “Looking at its definite defeat, JMM is making excuses now. First, they levelled allegations against the Chief Electoral Officer. Then they accused the Election Commission of India over election dates. Now, they say that there is no equal playing field. However, everyone knows that when the PM visits an area, he has a flying protocol. Decisions are taken as per that.

He said they have written to the President but if you look at their narrative, it won’t be a big thing if they approach the UN Secretary-General. ”When counting (of votes) happens on 23rd November, they will be wiped out. So, they need excuses. So, these are just excuses being made out of fear of defeat..,” he claimed.

In Ranchi, JMM Leader Manoj Pandey said in a democracy, there should be a level-playing field for all parties for campaigning during elections.

“This is a very serious matter. In a democracy, there should be a level-playing field for campaigning during elections. A level-playing field should be provided to all parties. But it was openly violated. A dictatorial government stopped a popular CM, our star campaigner, a tribal son from election campaigning. There was a delay of 1.5-2 hours, though it was not necessary. Our leader had to fly in a chopper from Gudri and had to go somewhere else – very far from Ranchi. But he was not given ATC clearance,” he said.

He further said, ”If these things happen, you can understand how frustrated & dejected they are. They have stooped to a level where our chopper is not permitted to fly, we can’t campaign for elections and we get delayed and there is obstruction in our rallies….”

Pandey said such things are being done at the behest of the BJP Government. ”It is very objectionable. The President is the custodian of our democratic rights and we have written to her, asking her to intervene and control the matter. Because we do not trust the Election Commission..,” he added.

JMM has sought the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu to ensure a level-playing field for all political parties, alleging that Chief Minister Soren’s helicopter was delayed from taking off in view of security protocols for PM Modi’s rally. The party has raised concerns over what it describes as repeated inconveniences caused to state leaders during high-profile visits by central figures.

The Election Commission had enforced a no-fly zone extending 50 kilometers around the PM’s location, affecting the movement of other leaders and delaying the CM’s helicopter for more than 90 minutes.