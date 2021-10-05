Sonowal congratulates SCI for contributing to PM’s vision of transformation through transportation

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday speaking at the Diamond Jubilee function of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) appreciated the corporation for its contribution towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘transformation through transportation’.

“Being the biggest transporter of the sea, the Shipping Corporation of India has contributed significantly to fulfilling Prime Minister’s vision of Transformation through Transportation,” Sonowal said addressing the diamond jubilee celebration of the corporation, in Mumbai.

Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur was also present on the occasion. Sonowal said every Indian had to work with the spirit of Team India.

“SCI will have to further show its strength in the future”, he said. We have to work with the spirit of Team India, every citizen has to demonstrate his/her strength and succeed and take the nation forward,” he said, underlining the need for taking many more steps in the maritime sector.

“There are many more steps we need to take in the maritime sector, for the development of our nation and the world,” the minister said, exhorting SCI to take more initiatives in the sector and improve awareness of the potential of the sector among people in different regions across the country.

On the occasion, Sonowal virtually flagged off MV SCI Chennai from Kandla Port for EXIM trades with the middle-eastern countries. The vessel will sail from Kandla, proceed to Kochi and Tuticorin for loading export cargo and sail towards the Middle East. He also felicitated the all-women crew members of SCI’s MT Swarna Krishna which was flagged off from JNPT Liquid Berth Jetty on March 6.

Minister of State Shantanu Thakur said, “We are striving to develop all major ports of India in every possible manner in accordance with international standards”. A coffee-table book on the eventful journey of SCI over the last 60 years was also launched on the occasion.

Lok Sabha MP Manoj Kotak, Shipping Secretary Dr Sanjeev Ranjan, Chairman Mumbai Port Trust Rajeev Jalota and CMD of SCI HK Joshi were among those present on the occasion.