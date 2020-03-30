A control room was set up by the Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi for coordinating with the state organisations to step up humanitarian help.

“Congress President, Smt Sonia Gandhi has approved the setting up of a Central Control Room’ at AICC, comprising, Rajiv Satav, MP, Devendra Yadav, Ex MLA, and Manish Chatrath, Secretary, AICC for the purpose of coordinating all COVID2019, related matters,” a release from General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said.

The state committees will update the Central Control Room on a daily basis on the ground situation on the spread of the virus, the medical preparedness of the state governments, the party said.

“The Control Room will function under the overall guidance and supervision of Shri KC Venugopal, General Secretary (Organization), AICC,” said the release.

As per the statement issued by the Congress party, the setting up of the control room was suggested by state leaders in Delhi on Saturday to coordinate efforts with the states.

“State leaders also stressed upon and suggested that Congress President and Ex-President need to interact with the party workers and the general public on a regular basis,” the statement said.

The party-state units were also advised to ask the state governments to issue passes for party workers for distribution of food and medicine kits.