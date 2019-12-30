Former Congress advisor and JD (U) national Vice President Prashant Kishor on Monday questioned Sonia Gandhi’s silence on the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kishor questioned expressing his concern over why the Congress interim President is not saying it officially that the NRC will not be allowed in Congress-ruled states.

“If the Congress president gives one statement (on the NRC), it will bring clarity. Taking part in dharnas, demonstrations, that is all legitimate and valid, but why there is not even a single official statement coming from the Congress president on the issue is something beyond my understanding,” Prashant Kishor said.

Kishor further said that the Congress president or the Congress Working Committee (CWC) must ask all chief ministers of Congress-ruled states to declare that they will not allow the NRC in their states.

He said that over 10 chief ministers, including the ones in the Congress, have said they will not allow NRC in their states.

In other regional parties like those led by Nitish Kumar, Naveen Babu, Mamata didi or Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief ministers are serving as the head of the parties. In the case of the Congress, the chief ministers are not the final decision-makers, and the CWC is the highest decision-making body, Kishor added.

The poll strategist further said that the Congress did not amend the so-called unconstitutional Citizenship law when it was in power between 2004 and 2014.

Earlier, Kishor had taken a dig at the “largely absent” Congress as protests against CAA and NRC erupted across the country.

“Congress is not on the streets and its top leadership has been largely absent in the citizens’ fight against CAA-NRC. The least the party could do is to make all Congress CMs join other CMs who have said that they will not allow NRC in their states (sic),” Kishor had tweeted.

“Or else these statements mean nothing,” he added, referring to a statement by Congress president Sonia Gandhi against the Government over the crackdown on protests.

Prashant Kishor also disagreed with Home Minister Amit Shah’s explanation that there was no link between the National Population Register (NPR) and the NRC.

“Nobody needs to prove the link between NPA and NRC. The documents speak for themselves and they state that NPR is the first step for NRC. This is not a matter of an individual. It was stated by the President in his address. This entire NRC and NPR debate are linked to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill of 2003, during which, for the first time it was defined that after NPR, if the government wishes, they can do NRC,” he told ANI.

He also said that on several occasions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had spoken about NRC.

“NRC is a subset of the NPR. Now it is up to the government what they want to do. The government after implementing NPR may say that they won’t go ahead with the NRC, but according to the process, NPR is a prerequisite to NRC. According to government documents, NPR and NRC are linked,” he added.