Sonia Gandhi calls on Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi called on visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here on Monday. She was accompanied by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji called on the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Wazed ji this afternoon in New Delhi,” the Congress wrote in a post on X.

During their meeting, the Congress leaders discussed a wide range of topics with the visiting dignitary including further strengthening of the natural bond that India and Bangladesh share based on trust, cooperation and a commitment to mutual growth, as per the party.

The Bangladesh prime minister is on a visit to India on the invitation of Narendra Modi for his swearing-in ceremony the prime minister of India.

Notably, this is the maiden meeting of Sonia Gandhi with a foreign prime minister after being re-elected as the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party.

On Saturday, Sonia Gandhi was re-elected as the chairperson of the CPP at a CPP meeting at the Central Hall of Parliament here. Her name was proposed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leaders Tariq Anwar and Gaurav Gogoi seconded the proposal. The meeting unanimously elected Gandhi for the post.

It may be mentioned here that in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Congress won 99 of the 543 parliamentary seats.