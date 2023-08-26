Sonia Gandhi arrives in Srinagar to join Rahul on personal visit

Kargil is not just a place, it is a saga of valour: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on visit to Ladakh region, on Friday visited the Kargil War Memorial in…
Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi arrived here on Saturday to join her son Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day personal visit to the Valley.
Sonia Gandhi was received at the Srinagar airport by senior Congress leaders.
Rahul Gandhi, who arrived here on Friday after his week-long visit to the Ladakh region, is staying in a houseboat in the Nigeen Lake. Sonia Gandhi took a boat ride on Nigeen Lake after her arrival.
Advertisement
Party sources said that Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day private visit to the Valley as J&K is his “home” and he loves the local people. The sources also said that the family will visit the Gulmarg ski resort on Sunday.
Advertisement