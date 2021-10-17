Song launched to promote vaccination drive

An Audio-Visual Song by renowned singer Padma Shri Kailash Kher to promote the vaccination drive across the country was launched today by Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The song has been produced by the Oil & Gas PSUs.

Speaking on the occasion, Puri said that India was going to achieve the target of 100 crore vaccines next week. When the country went into the lockdown in March 2020, India was dependent on imports for PPE kits, ventilators and other requisite medical supplies but within a short period, the country has been able to manufacture all these things domestically, and now it was better equipped to face any eventuality, he added.

This, Puri said, was possible due to the contribution of one and all, and the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that it was a matter of great satisfaction that those tried to create the negative narrative failed, and the fight against Covid-19 took the shape of a people’s movement.

He said that the singers could capture the people’s imagination, and this song by Kher would go a long way in dispelling the myths and creating awareness about vaccination.

Mandaviya said that over 97 crore vaccination doses have already been given in the country. He said the government and the people reposed faith (sabka Vishwas) in our scientists, researchers and medical fraternity in developing an indigenous vaccine. ‘’And then due to the efforts of all, we were able to undertake the herculean task of distributing the vaccines to every nook and corner of the country, and vaccinating such a large number of people in a short period.

Kher said that music was not only a source of entertainment but also has the qualities of inspiring others. He said India was a great nation with the world recognising its potential and achievements but there were certain misgivings which needed to be addressed.

He said moral support and awareness could be generated through inspirational songs. He expressed confidence that the song would go a long way in overcoming the myths and boost the vaccine’s acceptability.