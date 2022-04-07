Son of VDC member shoots himself in J&K’s Poonch

Son of a village defence committee (VDC) member shot himself dead with the rifle of his father on Thursday in J&K’s Poonch district.

“Gulzar Ahmad, 28, son of Muhammad Fazal (VDC member) in Murrah village of Bufliaz area in Poonch district, shot himself dead at 9.30 a.m. with his father’s gun,” police officials said.

He passed away on the spot. According to early investigation, the victim’s excessive action appeared to be motivated by a domestic issue. According to the sources, legal actions have begun.

To prevent militants from carrying out anti-national acts, VDCs were established in rural parts of J&K’s Jammu division, where people were given arms training and firearms.

(with inputs from IANS)