Son blames dead driver for Gujarat school bus mishap

In a bizarre turn of events, a 22-old youth has been made to blame his deceased father for the accident in which the latter was killed.

Haneef Juneja, driver of a bus ferrying children of Bheshan Madhav School in Junagadh, was killed on 11 March when he hit a tree head-on while negotiating a turn near Khichariya village.

But, the nexus between the school management and district police ensured that Haneef’s son Ehshan Juneja has become the complainant who said that his deceased father was responsible for the accident due to his rash and negligent driving.

The school management might have offered money, a job, or other inducements to the college student for blaming his late father for the accident, but what surprises all is how could the district police agree to register such a complaint from the son of the deceased.

Investigations into the accident revealed that the RTO registration and insurance of the ill-fated bus had expired in June 2019, an offence the school authorities probably attempted to camouflage by getting the son to blame the deceased driver for the accident.

Any court is likely to see through the mischief of the management and lapses of the police, but the son’s allegation about his late father being rash and negligent may certainly weaken the prosecution case against the school bus owner.