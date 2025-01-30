Some politicians are hand in glove with forces who are trying to break Manipur: CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday claimed that some politicians were working in collusion with the forces which are trying to destabilise Manipur.

Speaking at a public function, Singh cautioned against excessive political interference in the ongoing ethnic turmoil, blaming it for deepening confusion and internal divisions in the state.

“Too much politics has confused the people and created internal conflicts. Even some politicians are hand in gloves with those who want to break Manipur,” Singh said, without naming any individual or party.

He further alleged that “agents” within Imphal Valley were instigating tensions at the behest of external forces.

Since May 2023, Manipur has been caught in violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, resulting in over 250 deaths and the displacement of thousands.

The crisis erupted over long-standing demands for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Meiteis, which Kukis strongly opposed. The violence escalated into ethnic confrontations, forcing the state into prolonged instability.

The Chief Minister clarified that his government’s opposition was not directed at any established community but at “new immigrants” allegedly involved in illegal drug-related activities.

“Our opposition was only to the new immigrants engaged in drug-related activities. Those settled before are all part of our shared history,” Singh stated.

While Singh reaffirmed his commitment to preserving Manipur’s territorial integrity, tensions remain high, with political and civil society groups sharply divided over the ongoing conflict and the role of security forces.