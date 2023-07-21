Amid the din from the Opposition benches on the demand for discussion on the Manipur violence, Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday assured all members in the Lok Sabha that the Centre was ready and willing to discuss all issues with regard to law and order in the Northeast state.

Singh rose to address the Lower House after being asked by Speaker Om Birla to do so. “Manipur incident is most definitely a very serious matter and sensing the gravity of the situation, the PM, himself, has said that what happened in the state (viral video on Wednesday purportedly showing two women being paraded in the nude) has put the entire nation to shame,” he said.

Accusing the Opposition members of not being as serious on the Manipur situation as they should be, the Defence Minister said, “A few political parties are tying to create a needless ruckus in Parliament to ensure that a discussion over Manipur can’t take place.”

The opening day of the ongoing Monsoon Session, on Thursday, was disrupted over the demand for a discussion on Manipur in both Houses of the Parliament.

“PM has said strictest action will be taken over the incident. We do want a discussion in Parliament over Manipur. I had said this in the all-party meeting and I would like to reiterate on the floor of this august House that we want a discussion on Manipur,” Singh said.

Speaking to media persons before the Parliament went into session on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his heart was filled with sorrow and anger over the incident in Manipur.

“What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” he said.

“This incident is a shameful act for any civilized society. The perpetrators of this sin, the wrongdoers, whoever they are, the entire nation is feeling ashamed. 140 crore citizens are feeling embarrassed. I appeal to all Chief Ministers to strengthen law and order in their states, especially taking stringent steps to ensure the safety and protection of our mothers and sisters,” PM Modi added.

“Whether the incident happens in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, or Manipur, in any corner of India, in any state government, rising above political disputes and maintaining the significance of the rule of law and the respect for women is crucial. I want to assure the citizens of this country that no wrongdoer will be spared. Every step will be taken to ensure law forcefully with all its might,” he added.

Meanwhile, amid slogan-shouting by some Opposition members over Manipur, on Friday, the Lower House was adjourned till 12 noon.