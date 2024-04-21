‘Solution to global conflicts lies in India’s ancient culture’: Modi on Mahaveer Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a special commemorative stamp and coin at the inauguration of the 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav, on the occasion of Mahaveer Jayanti at Bharat Mandapam. Prime Minister Modi was also felicitated on the occasion.

Addressing the Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav, Modi extended his wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Mahaveer Jayanti and said that it was comforting to be a part of the event amid electioneering.

“I extend my wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. To be part of such a program during the hustle and bustle of elections is comforting,” Modi said.

Advertisement

The PM said that India was not only the oldest living civilization in the world but also a safe haven for humanity.

“It is India which thinks not for itself but for the whole…’Ye Bharat hee hain jo aham nahi vayam ki sochta hain’…It is India that talks about policy & destiny…,” he said.

Hailing India’s ancient culture and tradition as a means to end global conflicts, Modi asserted that the country is making its place as a friend of the world, divided in Opposition.

“Today the world caught in conflict is expecting peace from India. The credit for this new role of new India is being given to our growing capability and foreign policy. But I want to tell you, our cultural image has a big contribution to this. Today India has come into this role because we keep forth truth and non-violence on global platforms with full confidence.

”We tell the world that the solution to global crises and conflicts lies in India’s ancient culture, India’s ancient tradition. Therefore, today India is making its place as a world friend for the world divided in opposition..,” Modi pointed out.