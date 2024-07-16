Soldiers, their families bearing brunt of BJP’s policies: Rahul on JK’s terror attack

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed concern over repeated terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, saying soldiers and their families were bearing the brunt of the ruling BJP’s “wrong” policies.

Reacting to the latest incident of death of four soldiers, including an army captain, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda, he said, “Today, our soldiers were martyred in another terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. I pay my humble tribute to the martyrs and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Such horrific incidents happening one after the other is extremely sad and worrying. These continuous terrorist attacks are revealing the poor condition of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The Congress leader further alleged, “Our soldiers and their families are bearing the brunt of the BJP’s wrong policies. Every patriotic Indian demands that the government should take full responsibility for the repeated security lapses and take strict action against the culprits who harm the country and the soldiers. In this hour of grief, the entire country stands united against terrorism,” he posted on X.

His remarks criticising the Narendra Modi-led NDA government came after the four soldiers were martyred during a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district of Jammu, a defence spokesman said on Tuesday.

The soldiers who laid down their lives are Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, and sepoys Bijendra and Ajay Singh Naruka.

This was the second major terror attack in the Jammu region after five soldiers were killed in Kathua last week.