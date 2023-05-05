Soldiers martyred in Rajouri from Bengal, HP, J&K, Uttrakhand

Among the five soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty on Friday in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri, one is from West Bengal, two from Himachal Pradesh and one each from Jammu and Uttrakhand.

The Army has identified the bravehearts as: Paratrooper Siddhant Chettri of Pulbazar in Darjeeling (West Bengal), Lance Naik Ruchin Singh Rawat of tehsil Gairsain (Uttrakhand), Naik Arvind Kumar of village Suri Chatiala in Palampur Kangra (Himachal Pradesh), Havaldar Neelam Singh of Akhnoor (Jammu) and Paratrooper Pramod Negi of village Shillai, Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh).

Mortal remains of the martyrs will be flown to their respective native places for funeral with military traditions.