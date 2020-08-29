An Indian Army soldier was martyred and three unidentified terrorists were neutralised in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

A joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the Zadoora area following specific information about terrorists in the area. As the security forces zeroed in on the terrorist hideout, they came under a heavy volume of fire triggering the encounter.

“Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter at Zadoora area of Pulwama. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition was recovered. Search going on,” police said earlier today.

The cache of arms and ammunition include one AK-47 rifle and two pistols.

The encounter took place just a day after four terrorists were gunned down in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, which included two militants who were involved in the abduction and killing of a Kashmiri panch.

Police said Al Badr district commander Shakoor Rather and his accomplice were among the four terrorists killed during the encounter in Kiloora area.

However, in a rare case, one terrorist surrendered during the encounter that started after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the Kiloora area following specific information about terrorist presence.

Earlier on Friday body of the missing Panch Nisar Ahmad Bhat was recovered from an orchard at Shopian. The body was spotted by the locals who informed the police.

Bhat reportedly left for Shopian from Srinagar on August 19 and was missing ever since.

An unverified audio tape released by terrorists later had claimed that the abducted panch had been killed.