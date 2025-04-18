Solar major Emmvee opens new plant in Bengaluru

Emmvee, a leading player in India’s solar manufacturing sector, expanded its capacity with the inauguration of its latest facility at Sulibele near the Bengaluru airport.

With this expansion, the company had added ~2.0 GWp module capacity, taking its total around 6.6 GWp in PV modules and 2.5 GWp in solar cells.

Speaking on the occasion, DV Manjunatha, Chairman and Managing Director, said, “This marks another step in the company’s commitment to supporting India’s renewable energy goals and advancing solar manufacturing self-reliance.”

The new manufacturing unit covers nearly 400,000 square feet and will accommodate more than 500 new team members, including core engineering professionals, senior management, factory operations personnel, and administrative staff. Emmvee currently has a workforce of over 2,000, and the new hires will further add to its strength.

Suhas Donthi, President and CEO of Emmvee, said, “The new facility will bolster our production capacity, enabling us to better serve our customers. We are not merely increasing capacity but also enhancing our technological advancements and business operations. The unit is designed with advanced automation, multiple levels of quality control, and versatility to produce different module sizes and formats.”

Currently, solar power leads India’s renewable energy landscape with an installed capacity of 105.65 GW, playing a crucial role in harnessing the country’s abundant sunlight and reflecting its increasing reliance on cleaner, non-fossil fuel-based energy sources.