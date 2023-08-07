Social security pension for 4.13 lakh new beneficiaries in Odisha

Expanding the social-security cover further to the impoverished sections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday sanctioned Madhu Babu Pension benefits for additional 4.13 applicants at one go.

“Considering the grievances received during the visit of CMO to districts across the state, and the feedback received from Mo Sarkar, the chief minister has taken this decision to include more people under the scheme”, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement on Monday.

With fresh sanction of applications, the target of Madhu Babu Pension Yojana has increased to 32.75 lakh. Earlier 28.61 lakh beneficiaries were getting benefits under the scheme.

Advertisement

All the newly-sanctioned beneficiaries will get their first pension amount on 15th August, 2023 i.e. JANASEVA DIWAS at the Gram Panchayat headquarters or Ward Offices in presence of elected representatives.

All Collectors have been advised to ensure smooth disbursement of pension to the beneficiaries in camp mode.

The State Government has been providing social security pension to 28.61 lakh (28,61,195) beneficiaries under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) @ Rs. 500/-, Rs 700/- and Rs. 900/- per month.

Beneficiaries such as older persons, widows, persons with disabilities, unmarried women, cured leprosy patients, AIDS patients identified by OSACS, divorcee/destitute, transgender persons, widows, orphan children of COVID affected families and other vulnerable people are covered under this scheme.

In MBPY, between the age group 0-79 years, beneficiaries of different categories get pension @ Rs 500/- per month whereas beneficiaries of the age 80 years and above receive Rs 700/- per month.

Likewise, under this scheme beneficiaries with 40-59 per cent disability receive Rs 500 per month and beneficiaries with 60 per cent and above disability receive Rs 700 per month; whereas beneficiaries with 60 per cent and above disability and aged 80 years and above receive Rs. 900/- per month.

Inclusion of these 4 Lakh 13 thousand new beneficiaries will help strengthen the social security system of the state, the statement added.