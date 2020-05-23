Prime minister Narendra Modi shook hands with Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik at the end of his cyclone damage review meeting in Bhubaneswar in sharp contrast to the arrival scenes and aerial survey that both undertook.

On arrival, the PM was greeted with folded hands by one and all at the airport.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, CM Naveen Patnaik, union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi, chief secretary, DGP, CP. Interestingly a number of state BJP leaders were present.

All appeared to maintain social distance. The usual flower bouquets, shawls extended at such a reception was missing as part of the Covid-19 drill.

Even when the three – PM, Governor and CM boarded the helicopter for the aerial survey, each walked at a distance.

After over two hour survey, they returned and the review meeting was held at the airport.

Surprisingly, the PM shook hands with the CM as he left the meeting hall for his return flight to Delhi.