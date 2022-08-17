Sobbing minor rape victim disconnects call, but police trace her in Panchkula

In a quick response to a signal call made on 112, the Emergency Response Centre (Haryana 112) helped a rape victim in reporting the crime.

Giving details about the case, a spokesperson of Haryana Police said on 17 August, a call made on 112 landed at the state Emergency Response Centre, Panchkula where a girl could be heard sobbing and crying and later disconnected the call.

“The communication officer judged the caller to be in trouble and called her back immediately and tried to speak to her. The caller who was reluctant in sharing her plight was convinced by the Supervisor Communication Officer to divulge more details,” the spokesperson said.

He said meanwhile on the basis of location based services (LBS) provided by the network service provider, an emergency response vehicle (ERV) of Panchkula district was informed about the gravity of the incident and put on alert to track the victim’s location.

“The ERV police personnel also called the victim and managed to trace her exact location. The Durga Shakti Team of Panchkula Police was also summoned by the ERV personnel to the location of the caller. The minor girl then reported that she was raped by the house owner’s driver and she feared her safety so could not share these details with anyone. The matter was referred to Panchkula police for further action,” the spokesperson said.

A case against the accused has been registered at Women Police Station, Panchkula. The accused, who is still absconding, has been identified. Raids are being conducted and he will be arrested very soon, he added.