Snowfall, rains raise chill, dip mercury in Uttarakhand’s hills

Sudden weather turnaround and steep dip in mercury level in Uttarakhand has resulted into to heavy snowfalls at all major tourist areas in the last two days. State is witnessing streak of cold waves from plains to the hill areas of both Garhwal and Kumaon regions.

Heavy snowfall was recorded in the high altitude areas of Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi and Tehri districts plumating the mercury to sub zero marks. Well known tourist places Chakrata, Mussoorie, Dhanoulti in Garhwal and several places in Pithoragarh of Kumaon witnessed the second snowfall of the season within a month. This has triggered cold wave across the state from hills to the plains.

Dense snowfall in Badrinath Shrine, Hemkund Sahib, Rudranath, Valley of Flowers, Lal Mati hill, peaks of Nanda Ghunti, and Niti and Mana valleys on Monday brought down the temperature to a significant below zero level. On the other hand, snowfall at the meadows of Tharali has transformed entire landscape look like drapped in a thick while sheet.

According to weather department, minimum temperature in Badrinath was recorded -8 while maximum was around -3 degrees. The minimum and maximum temperatures in Niti and Mana valleys was recorded around -11 and -6 degrees respectively.

Darma and Vyas valleys of Dharchula in Pithoragarh Kumaon hills witnessed second snowfall of the season late night on December 23. As higher hills recorded snow falls plains areas in Kumaon region witnessed light showers at several places. According to weather department, this has increased chill in the air across the state. Temperature may further go down as weather is likely to remain like this for nearly a week amidst intermittent temporary sunshines.

Snow falls and rains in the state have hampered routine life of the people in the hills. Road construction works in higher hill area have been married due to snowfall. Cold waves have forced villagers to remain inside their homes as vehicular movements in the roads have stopped at many places due to snow on the roads.