Advising women to protect themselves from crime, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday urged them to snatch power from men to protect themselves from such heinous crime.

Priyanka is on a two-day visit in Lucknow where while interacting with the mediapersons she said, “I would say women should get power in the society. I will tell my sisters to snatch power from men, fight panchayat and Vidhan Sabha elections and come forward in politics so that you get power and protect yourself when such incidents take place.”

She reiterated that her party will fight for the rights of women at all levels.

Gandhi attacked the state government and said, “In Unnao, it has been seen that there have been almost 90 rape cases in last 11 months.”

Referring to the Unnao rape case in which BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar was accused, Priyanka said, “When the last incident was reported, the government shielded criminals till the last. You can think how difficult it would have been for the woman and her patience to fight the battle.”

“In Mainpuri, Sambhal, you must have seen what happened? How can the women have faith in this government? UP has become number one state in cases of crime against women. And what is the chief minister saying and what action is being taken by him? He has to take the responsibility,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi said that such cases should be taken as emergency like situations and the government should extend prompt help to the victims.

She further suggested that a cell should be set up in the Chief Minister office, where the Superintendent of Police (SP) of all districts report directly to the Chief Minister about the cases and complaints by women. She also said that FIRs should be lodged and security should be extended for the victims.

“But you are giving security to criminals. It is not a political issue. It concerns women security and should be taken in all seriousness,” she said.

On the question of her remarks on the recent Hyderabad encounter, Priyanka said, “I have clearly said it is the duty of the governments concerned to ensure law and order. I do not know the details and it would not be right for me to comment without having full knowledge.”

“The situation is that women today fear venturing out of their homes and no action is taken. In Unnao case, it took four months in lodging FIR and that too only on court directives,” she said.

When asked about the need of more stringent laws to deal with the crime against women, Priyanka said that the law is clear after the Nirbhaya case and they have to be implemented.

Later, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family of Unnao rape victim.

Accusing Yogi Adityanath of the instability in the state, she said, “Chief Minister is saying there is no place for criminals in the state but what he has turned the state into, I think there is no place for women here.”

“Victim’s whole family has been constantly harassed since last year. I have heard that the culprits have some BJP connection. That is why they were being shielded. There is no fear among criminals in the state,” she added.

Unnao rape victim’s sister-in-law on Priyanka’s visit said, “Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she will fight for justice along with us. Our only demand is that the culprits should be given death penalty, only then her soul will rest in peace.”

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi took it to Twitter to launch an attack on the Yogi Adityanath government over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

In her tweet, she said, “I pray to God to give courage to the Unnao victim’s family in this hour of grief.”