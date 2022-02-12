Smuggling a threat to national security, industry: CBIC

Smuggling is a huge threat to national security and all stakeholders, including the industry, are required to come together to tackle it, said the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Friday.

During the Anti-Smuggling Day launch event on Friday, organised by FICCI Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE), CBIC member, investigation, Balesh Kumar, said that the government has always been committed to combating the menace of smuggling and has institutionalised coordination between agencies, which has helped in generating volumes of information that are not only timely but also accurate, leading to major seizures.

“On February 6, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Imphal, Manipur effected a seizure of 12.5-kg of gold coming from Myanmar and over 46 lakh sticks of cigarettes valued at Rs 9.5 crore in one single operation,” he said.

FICCI CASCADE chairman Anil Rajput said, “Despite smuggling being a global menace, due focus and thrust has not been given to this mounting threat which is not only damaging our exchequer and leading to job losses but is also impacting the safety and security of nations worldwide”. Thereby, it is critical to emphasise and generate global awareness about the fact that the root cause of illicit trade lies in smuggling, he added.

“Anti-Smuggling Day apart from spreading awareness on the ill-effects of smuggling will further enhance cooperation between all enforcement agencies who are tasked to thwart the menace of smuggling,” said Najib Shah, former chairman, CBIC and think tank member, FICCI CASCADE.

Anti-Smuggling Day was launched with the objective of enhancing coordination and cooperation between different law enforcement agencies.