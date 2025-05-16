Smriti Irani donates MP pension to National Defence Fund, backs CAIT’s boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan

Expressing solidarity with the Indian armed forces, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Smriti Irani has announced that she will donate her pension and other benefits received as a former Member of Parliament to the National Defence Fund of India.

“As a citizen and strategic advisor to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the entire Federation has today pledged to contribute to the National Defence Fund of India. Since last year, I have not accepted any pension or facility as a former MP. This money, which belongs to the treasury of India, I am dedicating today to the National Defence Fund,” Irani told media persons here.

On the occasion, she also lauded CAIT’s decision to terminate all trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan in response to their open support for Pakistan. She called this move an expression of support for India’s brave soldiers.

“By boycotting these countries, CAIT is not only taking a stand against their stance but also helping to strengthen the Indian economy and contributing to the realisation of the Make in India dream,” she said.

Irani also highlighted the role of small traders in building a self-reliant India.

“Today, I stand with CAIT in affirming that India’s small traders are not only strengthening our economy but are also fully committed to achieving the Make in India vision,” the former minister added.

She praised the collective action by trade organisations, calling it “a gesture in support of the brave sons and daughters of India who guard our nation’s borders.”

“All trade bodies have called for a boycott. This is a show of support for those courageous men and women who protect our borders,” she said.

Commenting on the matter, BJP MP and CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said, “A unanimous decision was taken at today’s trade leaders’ conference to cease all trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan, due to their open support for Pakistan against India.”

The boycott is effective immediately, with a halt to all imports and exports to the two nations.

“There will be no import or export with Turkey and Azerbaijan from this moment onward. We have also requested the Indian film industry to refrain from shooting films or advertisements in these countries. Any company that continues to do so will face a boycott from our side,” he added.