Smart villages will realize Gandhi’s Gram Samaj vision: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that his government is working towards empowerment and holistic development of gram panchayats through proper utilization of resources to realize Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of ‘Gram Swaraj’.

On National Panchayati Raj Day, he launched development projects worth over Rs 1100 crores in Airi Rampura, Jalaun.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “Gram Swaraj, put forward by Gandhiji, will be realised only when our panchayats are empowered to become ‘Atmanirbhar’. If all 58,000 gram panchayats work with a positive development-oriented approach, then every citizen, every village will contribute towards prosperity of the new India.”

Emphasizing on transforming the villages into ‘smart villages’, the Chief Minister said that his government is working towards establishment of village secretariats (gram sachivalaya) for effective implementation of various government schemes at grassroots level, facilities of optical fibre and Wi-Fi in every gram panchayat as per Prime Minister Modi’s vision.

Urging all the village representatives to work similar to the award-winning panchayats, Yogi Adityanath said that “there is no shortage of funds today and with farsightedness, positive intent and determination, each gram panchayat should strive towards development”.

Yogi further said that under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the exercise of excavation/rejuvenation of ‘Amrit Sarovars’ (ponds) will encourage the villagers towards conservation of rain water, its better management, usage and plantation of trees.

“The Amrit Sarovars emerge as tourist destinations and will serve as a spot for the villagers to celebrate national events together,” he added.

Among the inaugurated projects were as many as 39,000 Panchayat Secretariats with Internet connectivity built at a cost of Rs 682.50 crore, as many as 7,10,000 LED lights installed in panchayats at a cost of Rs 306.72 crore, 2,000 community toilets built at a cost of Rs 90 crore and 16 District Panchayat Resource Centres and Training Centres (DPRCs) constructed at a cost of Rs 33.60 crore.

Uttar Pradesh had secured the third spot for the e-Panchayat award nationally for ensuring maximum use of information technology for monitoring the works of the panchayats.

It is noteworthy that the efforts of the state to bring in transparency, efficiency and accountability in the functioning of gram panchayats through the use of information and communication technology were also praised.