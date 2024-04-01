Small parties could disturb the math of INDI alliance in UP

Amidst the strong fortification of the NDA with small parties joining in in Uttar Pradesh, some other small outfits are breaking away from the SP-Congress and are spoiling the game of INDI alliance in the Lok Sabha elections.

There may be doubt whether the small parties, which have failed to find a respectable place in the opposition camp, will be able to do something amazing on the results front, but they can definitely directly affect the calculations of the SP-Congress.

A few days ago, Azad Party president Chandrashekhar Azad and Pallavi Patel of Apna Dal (Kameravadi) were considered to be reliable allies of the INDIA bloc and they were preparing to contest the polls under the INDI alliance.

Advertisement

But now, Azad is contesting the elections from Nagina parliamentary seat under the banner of his party and these days, he is busy campaigning with “Y Plus Security”.

At the same time, Pallavi Patel, angry with the SP, has announced to contest the elections in a separate alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM. Pallavi is a SP MLA and has openly revolted against the party.

The joint team of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) and AIMIM has also indicated to field candidates on around two dozen seats.

In response to SP’s “PDA” – ‘pichre’ (backward), Dalit and ‘alpashankhak'(minority), the slogan of “PDM” (Backward, Dalit and Muslim) of AIMIM and Apna Dal (Kameravadi) clearly shows that their eyes are only on the core vote bank of the opposition. Owaisi, who has been searching for a support base in UP for a long time, also sees possibilities in his new alliance.

Before the announcement of Lok Sabha elections, the AIMIM had announced about fielding candidates from 20 seats in UP but it did not name anyone for the eight seats in the first phase.

It was believed that the AIMIM could give a walkover to the opposition but after ST Hasan was denied ticket by the SP from Moradabad constituency, Owaisi has suddenly become active in the politics of the state.

Similarly, Swami Prasad Maurya left the SP on the eve of elections and formed a new political outfit Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party and now has announced to contest elections from Kushinagar seat. He also announced to field candidates on five other seats too in the state.