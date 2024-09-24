‘Slap on Cong govt’, says Union min Demands Siddaramaiah’s resignation after K’taka HC upholds prosecution in MUDA scam

Reacting to Karnataka High Court’s rejecting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s plea against Governor’s sanction to prosecute him in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authorities (MUDA) land scam, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday termed the judgment a slap on the Congress government in the state and the CM.

The minister also demanded Siddaramaiah’s resignation to allow an impartial investigation.

“It is a slap on the Congress government and CM Siddaramaiah. The Karnataka High Court has answered all the questions that were raised. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah should resign and an impartial investigation should be conducted by the CBI…,” Joshi said, adding the “BJP has no desire of toppling the Karnataka government.”

Advertisement

His remarks came shortly after Karnataka High Court dismissed Siddaramaiah’s plea against prosecution, saying “the facts envisaged in the complaint would undoubtedly warrant investigation.”

Earlier last month, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot gave his nod to prosecute Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged MUDA land scam.

Terming the Governor’s decision “anti-Constitution” and “against the law”, Siddaramaiah had challenged it in the high court.

The allegations against Siddaramaiah pertain to the allotment of 14 housing sites in Mysuru, including one to his wife, as well as the alleged misappropriation of Rs 89.73 crore from a state development corporation intended for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes.

The Chief Minister has consistently denied these allegations, asserting that “everything was done according to law” in the Mysuru land allotment case.