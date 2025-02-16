Sky Diving Festival 2025 takes off in Jamshedpur, thrills adventure seekers

Sky Diving Festival 2025 commenced with much fanfare at Sonari Airport here on Sunday, marking a significant milestone for Jharkhand’s adventure tourism.

Jointly organised by the Jharkhand Tourism Department and Sky High India, the festival was inaugurated by Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu, who expressed pride in hosting the state’s maiden skydiving event.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Sonu remarked that Jamshedpur’s cosmopolitan spirit and enthusiasm for new experiences made it the ideal venue for such an event. He affirmed the government’s commitment to promoting adventure tourism, adding that this festival was just the beginning of many such initiatives.

The opening day witnessed nine participants, including enthusiasts from neighbouring states, taking the plunge from an altitude of 8,500 feet. The first to leap were KK Pandey and Swati Chakravarty, both from Jamshedpur. Accompanied by trained instructors, they experienced a 20-30 second free fall before the parachute opened, bringing them safely to the ground within five minutes. The exhilaration on their faces spoke volumes, with fear giving way to triumph.

Ms Chakravarty, a resident of Bistupur, described the experience as a dream come true, adding that seeing her city from the skies was unforgettable. Mr Pandey, who oversees operations at Sonari Airport, admitted to some initial hesitation but called the dive an extraordinary adventure. Similar sentiments were echoed by Munmun Das, a constable with the West Bengal Police, who remarked, “There’s victory beyond fear,” acknowledging the thrill that followed her nervousness.

Sky High India’s co-founder Digvijay Singh noted that Jharkhand is now the fifth state in India to host a skydiving festival, after Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh. He praised Jamshedpur’s vibrant adventure sports culture and expressed confidence in the event’s long-term success.

Security arrangements at Sonari Airport were stringent, with entry permitted only through authorised passes. As of now, 55 people have registered for the festival, with organisers hopeful of reaching 100 participants by its conclusion. Daily jumps will be held from 8:30 AM to 5 PM until 23 February.

For adventure seekers, the festival presents a rare opportunity to experience the skies over Jamshedpur. As the event progresses, excitement are expected to mount, with participants describing the dive as life-affirming and unforgettable. Registrations remain open on the Tourism Department’s official website.