Skoch honour for Chhattisgarh renewable energy agency

The Chhattisgarh State Renewable Energy Development Agency (CREDA) has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Skoch Order of Merit Certificate’ for its exemplary operation and maintenance of solar power plants.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated CREDA’s officials and employees for this remarkable achievement.

The recognition underscores CREDA’s commitment to an efficient and robust operation and maintenance system, ensuring the seamless functioning of over 2.81 lakh solar power plants in the state. Notably, the proactive maintenance efforts have maintained an impressive efficiency rate ranging between 94 to 95 per cent throughout the year.

Rajesh Singh Rana, chief executive officer of the CREDA, received the Skoch Order of Merit Certificate online on Tuesday, with other CREDA officials in attendance.