Six States- Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu- are reporting a surge in daily new cases. They together account for 80.90% of the new cases (40,715) reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 24,645 (60.53%). It is followed by Punjab with 2,299 while Gujarat reported 1,640 new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload is rising after touching its lowest mark in mid-February. It stands at 3.45 lakh (3,45,377) today. A net incline of 10,731 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Three states, Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, account for 75.15% of total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for 62.71% of the total active cases in the country.

The Doubling Time has decreased from 504.4 on 1st March 2021 to 202.3 on 23rd March 2021.

Over 4.8 cr (4,84,94,594) vaccine doses have been administered through 7,84,612 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. The 1st dose administration has crossed 4 cr mark today (4,06,31,153).

These include 78,59,579 HCWs (1st dose), 49,59,964 HCWs (2nd dose), 82,42,127 FLWs (1st dose) and 29,03,477 FLWs (2nd Dose), 42,98,310 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and more than 2 cr ( 2,02,31,137) beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

As on Day-66 of the vaccination drive (22nd March 2021), more than 32 lakh (32,53,095) vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 29,03,030 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 48,345 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 3,50,065 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,11,81,253 today. The national Recovery Rate is 95.67%.

29,785 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

199 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six States account for 80.4% of the daily deaths. Maharashtra and Punjab each reported 58 casualties. Kerala and Chhattisgarh follow with 12 deaths each.

Fourteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are J&K (UT), Goa, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, D&D & D&N, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, A&N Islands, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.