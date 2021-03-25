Six States, Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, are reporting a surge in daily new cases. They together account for 80.63% of the new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

53,476 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 31,855 (59.57%). It is followed by Punjab with 2,613 while Kerala reported 2,456 new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload stands at 3.95 lakh (3,95,192) today, comprising 3.35% of the total positive cases. A net incline of 26,735 cases is recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Three states, Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, account for 74.32% of total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for 62.91% of the total active cases in the country.

Over 5.31Cr (5,31,45,709) vaccine doses have been administered through 8,61,292 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 79,80,849 HCWs (1st dose), 50,61,790 HCWs (2nd dose), 84,78,478 FLWs (1st dose) and3 2,37,381 FLWs (2nd Dose), 51,31,949 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 2,32,55,262 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

As on Day-68 of the vaccination drive (24th March 2021), more than 23 lakh (23,03,305) vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 21,13,323 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 38,243 sessions for 1st dose and 1,89,982 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

60% of the cumulative doses (5,31,45,709) have been given in eight states, as outlined below.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,12,31,650 today. The national Recovery Rate is 95.28%.

26,490 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. The gap between total recovered cases and the active cases stand at 10,836,458 today.

251 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six States account for 78.49% of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (95). Punjab follows with 39 daily deaths and Chhattisgarh reported 29 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Fourteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are J&K (UT), Goa, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Lakshadweep, D&D & D&N, Ladakh (UT), Sikkim, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, A&N Islands, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.