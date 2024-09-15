Six pilgrims killed in Madhya Pradesh

Six pilgrims, including a woman, from Dewas in Madhya Pradesh were killed and three others were seriously injured after their van collided with a heavy vehicle in Hindoli area of Bundi district in neighbouring Rajasthan state early Sunday morning.

MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident. The CM announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs two lakh to the kin of each deceased.

According to reports, nine pilgrims were travelling in a Maruti Eeco Van from Dewas to offer worship at the Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan.

At around 4.30 am, a speeding dumper hit the van head on near Lagdhariya Bheru bridge in Hindoli area of Bundi district.

The collision was so strong that the van got almost completely mangled.

Reports said that the deceased were identified as Poonam Nayak, Mahesh Nayak, Rajesh Nayak, Madan Nayak, Rakesh Nayak and another person.

The injured were identified as Manoj Nayak, Aniket Nayak and Pradeep. They were admitted to a hospital for treatment.