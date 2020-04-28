Six courses of government’s ‘Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds’ (SWAYAM), an integrated platform for online courses, were listed in the list of best 30 online courses of 2019.

The list was released by the Class Central, a free online course aka MOOC aggregator from top universities like Stanford, MIT, Harvard, etc.

SWAYAM is an integrated platform for online courses, using information and communication technology (ICT) which covers school (9th to 12th) to Post Graduate Level.

According to a press note released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Till date, a total of 2867 courses have been offered through SWAYAM and 568 courses have been uploaded to offer for January 2020 Semester.

About 57 lakhs (57,84,770) unique users / registrations have been made on SWAYAM platform and about 1.25 cr (125,04,722) enrollments in various courses of SWAYAM. It also offers online courses for students, teachers and teacher educators, it added.

According to Ministry of HRD, the six courses which were listed are, Academic Writing in HNB Garhwal University, Srinagar Garhwal; Digital Marketing in Punjab University, Chandigarh; ANIMATIONs in Banaras Hindu University; Mathematical Economics in Doon University, Dehradun; Python for Data Science in Indian Institute of Technology, Madras; Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) in Avianshilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women, Coimbatore.