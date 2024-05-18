Six candidates contesting Phase 3 Odisha Assembly polls face rape, murder charges

At least six candidates, out of the 383 in the fray for the Phase III Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 in the 42 constituencies going to polls on 25 May, are currently undergoing trial either for rape or murder cases, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a poll rights body, disclosed here on Saturday after analysing the self-sworn affidavits.

Out of 28 candidates facing serious criminal cases, two candidates have declared charges related to rape (IPC Section 376) while four candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section 302, the ADR said.

Out of 381 candidates analysed, 100 (26%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves while 86 (23%) are facing trial in serious criminal cases.

While four candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section 302), 26 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves. Twenty-eight candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 28 candidates, 2 candidates have declared charges related to rape (IPC Section 376).

Among the major parties, 2 (100%) out of two candidates analysed from CPI(M), 26 (62%) out of 42 candidates analysed from BJP, 15 (36%) out of 42 candidates from BJD and 15 (36%) out of 42 candidates analysed from Congress have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Similarly, among the major parties, 23 (55%) out of 42 candidates analysed from BJP, 1 (50%) out of 2 candidates from CPI(M), 13 (31%) out of 42 candidates from Congress and 12 (29%) out of 42 candidates analysed from BJD have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

As many as 19 (45%) out of 42 Assembly constituencies are categorised as red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.