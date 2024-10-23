Six Bangladeshi nationals living in Rajasthan illegally arrested

The Rajasthan Police, on Wednesday, arrested six Bangladeshi nationals reportedly living illegally in the Bhakhrota locality here.

In the police action, assisted by the cyber cell, 12 ‘Bangladeshis’ were nabbed, six of them were arrested while six minors were sent to Juvenile/Shishu Home.

Fake passports and some other documents are also seized from the possession of the intruders, the police said.

A local facilitator was also arrested for allegedly helping them settle in the city and making fake documents.

A report in the case has also been forwarded to the Home Ministry, the sources said.