# India

Six Bangladeshi nationals living in Rajasthan illegally arrested

The Rajasthan Police, on Wednesday, arrested six Bangladeshi nationals reportedly living illegally in the Bhakhrota locality here.

SNS | Jaipur | October 23, 2024 8:35 pm

Representative Image

In the police action, assisted by the cyber cell, 12 ‘Bangladeshis’ were nabbed, six of them were arrested while six minors were sent to Juvenile/Shishu Home.

Fake passports and some other documents are also seized from the possession of the intruders, the police said.

A local facilitator was also arrested for allegedly helping them settle in the city and making fake documents.

A report in the case has also been forwarded to the Home Ministry, the sources said.

