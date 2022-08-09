Six audios to prove ‘treachery’ by a party, claim JD(U) sources

As the crucial meeting of JD(U) begins at the chief minister’s residence here, sources have said that the top leadership of the party has prepared a plan to expose the BJP in case Nitish Kumar shifts out of NDA and joins the Mahagathbandhan.

Sources have said that the Janata Dal (United) top leadership has more than six audio recordings where its MLAs and a minister were given lucrative offers to rebel against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

However, it is not clear which party and leaders gave the offers to the JD(U) MLAs.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, during his statement on Sunday, had pointed out the ‘Chirag model’, which was used by a particular party to weaken Nitish Kumar and JD(U)due to which the JD(U) could win only 43 seats in the last Assembly polls. He also claimed that he has the “exact proof of the conspiracy being hatched against Nitish Kumar and JD(U)”. He had said that “the Chirag model was just a trailer, the actual film was pending”.

Sources said that the JD(U) has the recording of more than six telephonic conversations, which were recorded by the legislators themselves. In those telephonic audio conversations, leaders of a particular party had given them lucrative offers of making them ministers apart from crores of rupees.

If Nitish Kumar would decide to jump the ship from NDA to Mahagathbandhan, then he would release those audio conversations publicly to defend himself and the JD(U).

Sources said, “Nitish will expose a particular party and give a strong message to the nation that conspiracy was going on to wipe out his government and that he changed the ship only due to the conspiracy being done against him and his party. Whatever he did was done in a bid to save his own party.”