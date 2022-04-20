Situation in J&K is much better than before: DGP Dilbag Singh

DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that the security situation is much better than before in J&K where terrorists are being “neutralised” within the shortest possible time after they commit an act of terror.

Terror groups and their handlers in Pakistan are hurt by the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir which is evident from the increased attempts to smuggle weapons from across the border and replace local ultras with Pakistani terrorists, said.

“The security situation is far better than before and counter-insurgency operations are being carried out successfully on a daily basis. There is no doubt that terror elements are doing their actions but those involved in such attacks are being identified and neutralised soon,” the DGP told reporters at Palli village in Samba district where he accompanied.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to oversee arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on National Panchayat Day on 24 April.

Replying to questions about the recent spurt in terror attacks in Kashmir, including Monday’s killing of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district and owning of the attack by two terror groups, he said, they are all basically Lashar-e-Taiba (LeT) affiliates who are indulging in such activities on the directions from their handlers across the border.

“It is like mushroom growth in the rainy season. Such types of groups have no existence on the ground and one action is claimed by four groups. We are alive to the situation and those actually involved are being identified and we are hopefully neutralising them soon,” he said.

The DGP said police had got “solid clues” with regard to Monday’s attack on RPF personnel and those involved in the incident will be brought to justice soon.

Referring to the recent killing of two Pakistani terrorists involved in an attack on a CRPF party in Srinagar, the DGP said, “When local stooges fail, they are replaced by Pakistani terrorists who are given fake Aadaar cards to move freely. Both the terrorists were killed within seven days after they attacked the CRPF personnel in the city.”

Singh said the terrorists are assigning the job of attacking a soft target to new recruits.

He said police will give a befitting reply to any “cowardly act” being carried out by the terrorists.

Asked whether the terrorists want to instill fear ahead of the Amarnath yatra, which is scheduled to begin on 30 June, DGP said, “All necessary preparations are being made for the annual pilgrimage for its success.” “As I said, the situation is getting better with each passing day much to the dislike of the terror groups and their handlers who do not want peace. We are carrying out counter-terrorism operations to neutralise all such groups. They are being identified and neutralised within the shortest possible time,” he said.

On the recovery of a consignment of arms and ammunition from the Kupwara district of north Kashmir on Tuesday morning, the DGP said Pakistan is trying to smuggle more weapons but a number of such attempts were foiled by the security forces both in Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

“They are sending every type of weapons like AK, pistols, and grenades. Pistol-bound terrorists mostly carry out attacks in the city and our effort is to bust all terror modules and seize the smuggled weapons,” he said.