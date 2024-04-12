Situation in Myanmar precarious and deteriorating: India

India on Friday expressed concern over the security situation in Myanmar and advised Indian nationals travelling to the Southeast Asian nation to observe proper safety protocols.

“The security situation in Myanmar remains precarious and deteriorating. You heard about the fighting that is going on, specifically in Rakhine state and other areas,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing amidst the escalating ethnic conflict in that country.

Noting that the government had issued an advisory sometime back for Indian nationals there, he said those travelling to Myanmar should also take due care. The Indian Embassy in Yangon is also there to take care of them, he added.

The spokesperson said India has relocated its consulate staff at Sittwe, where the situation is precarious, to Yangon but the Indian Consulate at Mandalay is functioning as usual.