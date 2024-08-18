SIT to probe ULFA (I) bomb threat as suspected IEDs found in Assam on Independence Day

In response to a recent bomb threat from the banned insurgent group ULFA (I), Assam’s law enforcement agencies have intensified efforts to ensure public safety.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to investigate the discovery of suspected explosive devices on Independence Day.

The state’s Special Director General of Police (DGP), Harmeet Singh, told the media on Sunday that “bomb-like objects” were discovered, prompting swift and decisive action by the authorities.

The SIT, which will be led by an Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), has been tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the nature of these objects.

Their mandate is to ascertain whether these objects were indeed bombs and to identify those responsible for planting them.

“Our paramount responsibility is to ensure the safety and security of the people of Assam,” Special DGP Singh said.

“Given the gravity of this situation, we convened an urgent review meeting to devise the most effective strategies moving forward. Let it be clear: anyone attempting to harm the citizens of this state will face severe consequences,” Singh told local media.

The recent discovery of the suspected devices has put the city of Guwahati on high alert, with law enforcement agencies working around the clock to prevent any potential attacks.

In a related development, Assam Police have appealed to the public to assist in the ongoing investigation. The authorities have announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for any information leading to the identification and apprehension of those involved in planting the devices.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Borah confirmed the discovery of Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-like objects at two separate locations within the city.

The Commissioner disclosed that while circuits, detonators, and other components of IEDs were found, the crucial ignition and triggering mechanisms were notably absent.

“Even though the triggering mechanisms were missing, the presence of such components is a serious matter. We are treating this threat with the utmost seriousness and are committed to bringing those responsible to justice,” Commissioner Borah stated.

The SIT’s investigation will focus on uncovering the full extent of ULFA (I)’s plans and preventing any future threats. As Assam continues to celebrate its Independence Day, the state’s security forces remain vigilant, determined to protect its citizens from any harm.