SIT probe into Sakinaka rape, Mumbai police took a month to complete the probe

After 33 hours of continuous fighting, Sakinaka was tortured to death in Mumbai. Despite undergoing several surgeries and ventilation, the woman could not be saved from bleeding and infection.

The body of the victim was found bleeding in a tempo in Sakinaka on Friday morning. Pictures of torture are being captured on CCTV. The 33-year-old woman was raped and brutally tortured by inserting a rod into her body. After a quick investigation into the incident, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray informed about the punishment system.

Meanwhile, after the announcement of the Chief Minister, the Maharashtra Police formed a special investigation team to investigate the incident. Besides, a deadline of one month was set to complete the investigation.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale confronted reporters on Saturday about the rape. There he said he would complete the investigation within a month. ASP Jotsna Rasam has been given the responsibility of investigation. Rekha Sharma, the head of the National Commission for Women, has also spoken out today. On Saturday, Rekha said the commission would take steps to ensure that there was no progress in the investigation into the rape. Mumbai police have so far arrested one person in the incident. The commission will stand by the victim in the investigation of the incident.

The woman died at Rajawari Hospital on Saturday. Allegedly, the accused in the incident of rape inserted the rod in the secret of torture. He was then dropped off at a tempo on Sakinakar Khairani Road and fled. One of them saw it and informed the police.

According to Mumbai Police sources, the accused’s home is in Uttar Pradesh. He is married and has two children. His family has nothing to do with him due to his drug addiction. He came to Mumbai 25 years ago. At present, he used to steal car batteries and petrol to raise money for drugs.