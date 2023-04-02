Sisodia is mastermind of Delhi excise policy scam: BJP

Targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the excise policy scam case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on

Sunday alleged that jailed former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was the “mastermind of the alleged scam.”

Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said: “Why did the court refuse to give relief to Manish Sisodia, the accused in the liquor scam? Manish Sisodia and company have received a bribe of Rs 100 crore and this has been verified through the court.”

“The court said that while reviewing the evidence presented, it can be said that Manish Sisodia is not honest but the mastermind of this corruption policy,” Poonawalla said.

Poonawalla said: “The Delhi court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Sisodia, the “number one” accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case.”

On March 31, a Delhi court had dismissed the bail plea by Sisodia in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

CBI Judge MK Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court had reserved his order on the matter on March 24. The court had, on March 20, sent him to judicial custody till April 3.

On March 31, the court, while dismissing the bail plea of Sisodia in the excise policy case lodged by the CBI, said prima facie the AAP leader “is the architect of the criminal conspiracy in the matter”.

Special Judge MK Nagpal said Sisodia’s release may adversely impact the ongoing investigation and “seriously hamper” its progress.