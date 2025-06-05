Sirmatoli flyover inaugurated, named after tribal legend Kartik Oraon

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday inaugurated the long-awaited Sirmatoli flyover in the capital, officially naming it ‘Kartik Oraon Path’ in honour of the late tribal leader and former Union minister. The flyover, stretching 2.34 km from Sirmatoli Chowk to MECON Roundabout via Rajendra Chowk, has been constructed at a cost of ₹355.76 crore and is expected to ease traffic movement significantly in the city’s congested zone.

The inauguration was held during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurat, adding a cultural and astrological dimension to the state government’s showcase of developmental progress. The Chief Minister began the day by offering prayers at the Sarna Sthal and planting saplings at the newly constructed Van Bhawan, marking World Environment Day and signalling the government’s dual commitment to infrastructure and ecological preservation.

Advertisement

In his brief address, the Chief Minister remarked that the flyover was a critical piece of Ranchi’s urban mobility puzzle and said it would save both time and fuel for commuters. “We are committed to developing infrastructure that respects the identity and sentiments of the people,” he said. The choice to name the flyover after Kartik Oraon was seen by many as a political gesture, especially in the context of recent opposition from tribal groups to a ramp near the Sarna Sthal. Notably, former minister and Oraon’s daughter, Geetashree Oraon, had led protests just a day prior, underscoring sensitivities around sacred tribal sites.

Advertisement

While the administration emphasized the utility of the flyover and its alignment with larger urban mobility goals, the symbolic value of the name did not go unnoticed. The day’s ceremonies, coinciding with World Environment Day, further added a layer of green messaging. The Chief Minister urged citizens to reduce plastic usage, increase plantation efforts, and maintain balance between modernisation and conservation. “This land belongs to forests and culture. We must honour both,” he said.

Present on the occasion were Cabinet Ministers Sudivya Kumar, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Sanjay Prasad Yadav, MP Mahua Maji, MLAs Amit Mahto and Suresh Baitha, State Coordination Committee member Rajesh Thakur, and senior officials of the Road Construction Department.

The Sirmatoli flyover complements the earlier Kantatoli flyover, inaugurated in October last year. With both now operational, improved connectivity from the eastern sectors of Ranchi to the airport and Hatia region is anticipated.