Sinha directs security forces to launch operation to neutralise terrorists involved in workers killing

In a bid to bring to avenge the killing of seven workers and injury to five others of a tunnel building company at Ganderbal, LG , Manoj Sinha on Monday directed for a coordinated anti-terror operation and asked the Army, J&K Police and security forces to exact a price that will be remembered by the terrorists and their associates for time to come.

He posted on X: “The brutal and savage attack against construction workers will be avenged. I’ve asked the J&K Police, security forces to exact a price that will be remembered by the terrorists and their associates for time to come”.

He directed the UT’s Home Secretary Chandraker Bharti to immediately provide financial assistance to the families of civilian victims of Gagangir terrorist attack. He has also asked the APCO Infratech company to release the compensation without any delay. The officials of APCO Infratech, which had engaged these workers for building a strategic tunnel, briefed Mr Sinha on assistance being provided to the kin and family members.

Under SRE, Rs.6 Lakh is to be given to the next of kin of each killed civilian and Rs.15 Lakh as an immediate measure to be provided by APCO Infratech. An ex-gratia of Rs.2 Lakh is to be provided to all the injured.

Additionally, APCO Infratech will also provide financial assistance to the families of civilians on roll under Corporate Personal Accident Policy and 5 years of their gross CTC as compensation from insurance. All PRW labour and third-party employees are covered under workman compensation policy and accordingly financial assistance to be provided.

TRhe LG said, the Government and APCO Infratech company will ensure every possible financial assistance to the next of kin and other necessary support as required. “Though it is an irreparable loss and cannot be compensated monetarily, we are taking concrete measures for the families of the martyr civilians so that they live a life of dignity,” he added.

The LG also visited SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar to inquire about the health of civilians, who were injured in Gagangir terror attack. A team of senior doctors briefed him on the health condition of the injured and medical procedures being followed. The Lt Governor has also directed the officials to provide all the support to the affected families.