A 6.27-minute-long English short film from Siliguri, “The Return Gift,” has won a record 47 international awards at top international film festivals across the world.

The chief director of the film, Dipika Biswas, who informed this today, said that the film had won awards in every category. “The Return Gift has won best film, best jury, best director, best screenplay, best social message, best editor, best story, best cinematography, best viewers’ choice and best child actress awards. It has bagged these accolades at international festivals in London, Berlin, Karachi, Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Cochin, Travancore, Aurangabad, Patna and Kolkata. The film, which was telecast on the top satellite TV channel Dhoom Music in October last year, is believed to be the only short movie from northeastern India to have ever won so many awards at international film festivals,” she said.

The Return Gift, which is based on the usefulness of book- reading in this world of the internet, has been made by We Feel Creations-the short and documentary film-making wing of the Siliguri We Feel Social Welfare Society, which is a registered social welfare society. Noted cinematographer Manob Ghosh of Kolkata is the cameraman of the film, while Subrata Paul of Siliguri, Sourav Saha of Kolkata and Enos Lama of Gangtok have together done its editing. Hrishita Pradhan, Susmita Pradhan, Saikat Majila and Arna Das have played the main roles in the film. Biswas said that the main objective of the film was to generate awareness among the masses about the need to read books. “We always make films on various social issues and our films have won many awards in the past as well. Our next film, “Sabak,” made on the need to have a healthy employee-employer relation, has already won two best director awards at Barcelona and Kolkata and an official selection at the Ujaini Film Fesival at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh,” she said.