Sikkim disaster: BRO, Army jointly start restoration work

Both the Border Road Organisation (BRO) and Indian Army have started working jointly by engaging men and machines to meet the critical need to restore connectivity between Mangan and Chungthang in flash flood-hit North Sikkim. According to official sources, construction of a bridge over the river Teesta at Sanklang and Chungthang is critical.

“To achieve early connectivity BRO and Indian Army are working together tirelessly and has started construction of much needed Bailey Bridge at Sanklang and Chungthang,” a state government official said. According to BRO officials, construction of a Bailey bridge at Sanklang is likely to be completed soon, whereas, at Chungthang, abutment construction work is under progress and the Bailey bridge is likely to be completed by Diwali.

On the other hand, the BRO is working to restore vital connectivity amidst tough terrain between Naga and Ritchu to evacuate the stranded villagers and others. North Sikkim suffered massive destruction and National Highway 310 and 310AG connecting district headquarters Mangan to Chunghtangh and further to Lachen got washed away because of cloud burst over Lhonak lake during intervening night of 3 and 4 October this year.

