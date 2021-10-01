Sikh leaders meet BJP president JP Nadda

A delegation of Sikh community leaders here on Friday met BJP national president J P Nadda and expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing a governor and chairman minority commission from the Sikh community.

Lieutenant General (Retd.) Sardar Gurmit Singh has been recently appointed as Governor of Uttarakhand. Similarly, Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura has been appointed as Chairman of the Minorities Commission.

The Sikh leaders accompanied by the party national secretary R P Singh met the party president J P Nadda at the BJP national headquarters here.

“Sikh community leaders expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi ji for appointing Lieutenant General (Retd) Sardar Gurmit Singh as the Governor of Uttarakhand and Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura as the Chairman of Minorities Commission,” a note from the BJP office said.