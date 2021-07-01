All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee Kashmir leader Jagmohan Singh Raina on Wednesday sought implementation of the anti-conversion law and intercaste marriage Act in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent forcible marriages.

Raina, who was addressing media persons in Srinagar on the issue of the recent alleged abduction and conversion of a Sikh girl, said that implementation of the anti-conversion law would also prevent tensions between different communities.

On behalf of the Sikh community, he also sought that the Inter Caste Marriage Act be applied in Jammu & Kashmir to safeguard the interests of the people belonging to different communities and faiths.

Raina pointed out that over the years members of elite political families of J&K have indulged in inter-caste marriage but surprisingly nobody raised fingers at them. But whenever such marriage happens in a common family the issue gets blown out of proportion. This needs to be analyzed and people should be vigilant so that the opportunistic politicians don’t exploit them.

Since some unfortunate incidents came to the fore in the recent past, it is important that both Muslims and Sikhs maintain communal harmony and brotherhood. The people need to remain vigilant and ensure that the congenial atmosphere does not get vitiated. Since both the communities have supported each other through thick and thin it is the responsibility of members of both communities to continue with the synergy.