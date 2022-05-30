Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police detain 6 suspects from Uttarakhand

Punjab Police on Monday detained six people from Dehradun’s Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, said STF sources.

According to the sources, Uttarakhand STF and Punjab STF, in a joint operation with Dehradun Police, have detained six people who helped in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala by cordoning off the Shimla bypass Naya Gaon outpost.

All six detained persons are being questioned by Punjab Police.

Confirming the same, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told ANI that he has been told by the Uttarakhand STF that some of the detained people have been taken by the Punjab Police for questioning.

Six persons were travelling to Punjab from Hemkund Sahib Yatra in a vehicle which was intercepted by Uttarakhand STF and local police following a tip-off.

According to the information, the person who helped the main accused in providing a vehicle and shelter has also been detained.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead yesterday by unidentified assailants as he drove past the Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The gruesome incident took place two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including him.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer’s murder.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police in their preliminary investigation linked the murder with an inter-gang rivalry.

Punjab Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The FIR has been registered under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station.

Additionally, Delhi Police Special Cell earlier today said that it will probe the role of those linked with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, after Canada-based Brar claimed responsibility for the recent murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Delhi Police said that it had been investigating Brar for allegedly planning several murders and attempts to murder from Canada.

However, Punjab BJP blamed the Bhagwant Mann-led government for the singer’s death and demanded an independent National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe.